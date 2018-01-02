Dover Code Purple Shelters Busy as Frigid Temperatures Persist

DOVER, Del. --- With below-freezing temperatures persisting in Dover and Kent County, Code Purple shelters have been fairly busy in offering sanctuary and shelter to the homeless.

Code Purple in Kent County operates a number of shelters or sanctuaries, usually in churches or places of worship, when temperatures drop below freezing.

Rev. Ellen Witko with the People's Church of Dover said the organization had recently housed more than 30 individuals in its sanctuary, a necessary step to help people who would otherwise face deadly conditions overnight.

"Especially not for more than a day or so. You might make it through one or two nights...It's just ridiculous," she said.

Dover authorities have said one homeless person with ongoing health issues was recently found dead in a tent this winter.

For more information about Code Purple shelters, visit Code Purple Kent County's website.