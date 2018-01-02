Assateague Island National Seashore to Offer Free Admission on F - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Assateague Island National Seashore to Offer Free Admission on Four Days in 2018

Posted: Jan 02, 2018 6:43 PM Updated:
Assateague State Park is shown in this file photo. (Photo: WBOC) Assateague State Park is shown in this file photo. (Photo: WBOC)

The National Park Servicewill be offering free entry to all national parks, including Assateague Island National Seashore, on four days in 2018.

The entrance fee-free days are:
             -January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
             -April 21: First Day of National Park Week
             -September 22: National Public Lands Day
             -November 11: Veterans Day

“National parks connect all of us with our country’s amazing nature, culture and history,” said National Park Service Deputy Director Michael T. Reynolds. “The days that we designate as fee free for national parks mark opportunities for the public to participate in service projects, enjoy ranger-led programs, or just spend time with family and friends exploring these diverse and special places. We hope that these fee-free days offer visitors an extra incentive to enjoy their national parks in 2018.”

The entrance fee at Assateague Island National Seashore is usually  $20.00 per car. The entrance fee free
days do not cover camping or Over Sand Vehicle permit fees. 118 of the 417 national parks charge an entrance fee, will 299 other parks being free of charge.

Last year, Assateague Island National Seashore saw more than 2.3 million visitors. Visitors spent $98.3 million in local communities that helped to support 1,300 jobs.

The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited
entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the military, families
of fourth grade students, and disabled citizens.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dozens Arrested for Impaired Driving During Holiday Week

    Dozens Arrested for Impaired Driving During Holiday Week

    Jan 03, 2018 3:33 AM2018-01-03 08:33:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:33 AM EST2018-01-03 08:33:31 GMT
    Heavy traffic is expected by AAA for the fourth of July weekend.Heavy traffic is expected by AAA for the fourth of July weekend.
    Maryland State Police say more than 180 people were charged with impaired driving during the holiday week.More
    Maryland State Police say more than 180 people were charged with impaired driving during the holiday week.More

  • Maryland SHA Uses Brine to Ahead of Snow Storm

    Maryland SHA Uses Brine to Ahead of Snow Storm

    Jan 02, 2018 10:47 PM2018-01-03 03:47:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:47 PM EST2018-01-03 03:47:25 GMT
    Maryland State Highway Administration makes up to 16,000 gallons of brine at a time.Maryland State Highway Administration makes up to 16,000 gallons of brine at a time.
    SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Highway Administration was making brine, a salt and water solution, all day on Tuesday ahead of the week's expected snowfall. Assistant District Engineer for Maintenance with SHA Dave Edwards said it takes a while to processMore
    Maryland State Highway Administration was making brine, a salt and water solution, all day on Tuesday ahead of the week's expected snowfall. More

  • Massive Turnout for Right to Work Public Hearing in Sussex County

    Massive Turnout for Right to Work Public Hearing in Sussex County

    Jan 02, 2018 4:20 PM2018-01-02 21:20:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-03 03:01:20 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A controversial ordinance that would end mandatory union membership in Sussex County attracted protesters and supporters from around the region. Ahead of Tuesday morning's 10:45 public hearing, dozens of people picketed in the GeorgetMore
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A controversial ordinance that would end mandatory union membership in Sussex County attracted protesters and supporters from around the region. Ahead of Tuesday morning's 10:45 public hearing, dozens of people picketed in the GeorgetMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:25 AM EST2018-01-03 09:25:13 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOST OF DELMARVA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY. 

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOST OF DELMARVA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY. 

    More

  • Lewes Woman Arrested for 5th DUI and Drug Charges

    Lewes Woman Charged with 5th DUI and Drug Charges

    Jan 02, 2018 9:35 PM2018-01-03 02:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:39 PM EST2018-01-03 02:39:29 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police say they've arrested a Lewes woman Tuesday after they saw her run a red light and later discovered she was in possession of crack cocaine.More
    Delaware State Police say they've arrested a Lewes woman Tuesday after they saw her run a red light and later discovered she was in possession of crack cocaine. More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest of Cambridge Man

    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest of Cambridge Man

    Jan 02, 2018 8:51 PM2018-01-03 01:51:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-01-03 01:51:22 GMT
    Courtesy of the Dorchester Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Dorchester Sheriff's Office
    The Dorchester Sheriff's Office says they arrested a Cambridge man Thursday on drug-related charges after pulling him over for a traffic stop.More
    The Dorchester Sheriff's Office says they arrested a Cambridge man Thursday on drug-related charges after pulling him over for a traffic stop. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices