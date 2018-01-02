Assateague Island National Seashore to Offer Free Admission on Four Days in 2018

The National Park Servicewill be offering free entry to all national parks, including Assateague Island National Seashore, on four days in 2018.

The entrance fee-free days are:

-January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

-April 21: First Day of National Park Week

-September 22: National Public Lands Day

-November 11: Veterans Day

“National parks connect all of us with our country’s amazing nature, culture and history,” said National Park Service Deputy Director Michael T. Reynolds. “The days that we designate as fee free for national parks mark opportunities for the public to participate in service projects, enjoy ranger-led programs, or just spend time with family and friends exploring these diverse and special places. We hope that these fee-free days offer visitors an extra incentive to enjoy their national parks in 2018.”

The entrance fee at Assateague Island National Seashore is usually $20.00 per car. The entrance fee free

days do not cover camping or Over Sand Vehicle permit fees. 118 of the 417 national parks charge an entrance fee, will 299 other parks being free of charge.

Last year, Assateague Island National Seashore saw more than 2.3 million visitors. Visitors spent $98.3 million in local communities that helped to support 1,300 jobs.

The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited

entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the military, families

of fourth grade students, and disabled citizens.