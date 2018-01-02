Freezing Temps Cover Lakes & Ponds With Ice in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del. --- After days of frigid temperatures in Delaware, many lakes, ponds, and other bodies of water have frozen over with inches of ice.

The shoreline at Lake Como's recreational area in Smyrna was frozen still as ice covered the body of water.

Dave Mast of Smyrna said he had seen a number of ice skaters and people walking on iced over ponds in his neighborhood.

"It is a testament to how cold it is and how when you were a kid you had cold winters and stuff," he said.

But there was no ice skating atop Lake Como on Tuesday. It was the same case at Wyoming Lake in Wyoming, though Fred Traute was willing to test whether the ice could sustain someone walking on it.

"It takes a little to get it safe but jumping on it, it's pretty safe. I think it will be skateable tomorrow without too much trouble," he said.

DNREC encourages people to be wary of walking on ice, but recommends people make sure ice is at least two to three inches before walking on it. A thickness of at least four inches is encouraged for ice fishing.

Additionally, the agency recommends against riding like ATVs or other motorized vehicles on frozen bodies of water because a thickness of 8 to 10 inches of ice is required.

Authorities also say you should not walk or skate on a frozen body of water without someone watching you to call in the event you fall through the ice or face an emergency.