Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest of Cambridge Man

CAMBRIDGE, Md. -- The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a Cambridge man Thursday on drug-related charges after seeing suspicious behavior and pulling him over for a traffic stop. 

According to the Dorchester Sheriff's Office, police spotted two suspects in the area of Hambrooks Avenue Thursday in dark clothing acting suspicious. Police said they were near the Glasgow Tennis Courts, and they observed the two people get into a car and leave the area. Police say when they stopped them on Leonard's Lane, officers discovered that the driver, Joshua Wayne Sawyer, of Cambridge, was wanted for failure to appear. 

Police conducted a resulting consent search of the car and found drug paraphernalia as well as a small amount of crack cocaine in the car, police said. 

Sawyer was arrested on numerous drug-related charges and ordered to be held without bond. The passenger, Nicole Marie Higginbotham, of Cambridge, was also arrested on various drug charges and released on $5,000 unsecured bond. 

 

 

 

