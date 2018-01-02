DSP Arrest Dover Man on Drug and Weapons Charges

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they've arrested a Dover man after they pulled him over on a traffic stop and found a loaded handgun and illegal drugs.

According to DSP, the incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday when troopers near Rodney Village saw an equipment violation of a car traveling west on Charles Polk Road. As officers conducted the traffic stop, police said they found a plastic sandwich bag of marijuana in plain view. DSP said they then ordered all the people out of the car: the driver, 24-year-old Dasmen Fullman of Dover as well as 24-year-old Caleb Ford of Frederica and 29-year-old Alicia Young of Dover.

Police said it was at this time that Fullman tried to run away. He dropped a 9mm loaded handgun and another loaded magazine containing rounds for that gun, police said. DSP said they arrested all three people after Fullman resisted arrest, and later found a total of 4.72 grams of marijuana in the car.

Police said Fullman was charged with possession of a firearm and marijuana, as well as numerous other charges, and was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $45,000 cash bond. Ford and Young were arrested on active warrants unrelated to this incident and were not charged in this case, DSP said.