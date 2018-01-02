Lewes Woman Arrested for 5th DUI and Drug Charges

LEWES, Del. -- Delaware State Police say they've arrested a Lewes woman Tuesday after they saw her run a red light while under the influence and later discovered she was in possession of crack cocaine.

According to DSP, police observed 60-year-old Lemonitra K. Hensley of Lewes drive through a red light at Sweetbriar Road and Lewes-Georgetown Highway around 10:55 a.m. today. Police said when they pulled her over, they conducted a DUI investigation and found that she had four previous DUI convictions.

DSP said they later learned Hensley had 0.13 grams of crack cocaine hidden in her sock. She was charged with her fifth DUI offense as well as possession of a controlled substance, among others, and was released on $7,000 unsecured bond.