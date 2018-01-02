Maryland SHA Uses Brine to Ahead of Snow Storm

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Highway Administration was making brine, a salt and water solution, all day on Tuesday ahead of the week's expected snowfall.

Assistant District Engineer for Maintenance with SHA Dave Edwards said it takes a while to process the preventative mixture. SHA can prepare up to 16,000 gallons of brine at a time and look to keep filling the supply all week.

"We make about a thousand gallons per hour so crews have to work extended hours before the event, during the event to keep up with our salt brine trucks," Edwards said.

Edwards says brine helps prevent snow from bonding to roadways in lower temperatures, but also saves SHA from using more salt.

"We try to minimize our salt usage as much as possible. Because state highway wants to, you know, keep the impacts on the environment to a minimum," Edwards said.

SHA said they will continue to make and disperse salt brine all day on Wednesday as snow is expected to start later that evening in Salisbury. Meanwhile the City of Salisbury, Wicomico County Public Works and SHA are all waiting on salt restocks to be delivered this week to bring their warehouses back to full capacity.