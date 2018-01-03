Ex-Airman Faces Sentencing for Child Sex Abuse - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ex-Airman Faces Sentencing for Child Sex Abuse

Posted: Jan 03, 2018 7:48 AM Updated:
Akeem Beazer Akeem Beazer

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A former Dover Air Force Base airman is facing sentencing after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a teenage runaway.

Twenty-one-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, faces up to 15 years in prison at Wednesday's sentencing, though federal advisory guidelines call for 24 to 30 months behind bars. Beazer pleaded guilty in September to sexual abuse of a minor.

Another former airman, 25-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia, will be sentenced Feb. 21. He faces at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex trafficking.

The two were arrested in April after a young teen, who officials say had a troubled home life and often lived on the street, told a social worker that she had stayed on the military base and had sex with service members.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • List of Cold Weather Shelters on Delmarva

    Cold Weather Shelters on Delmarva

    Jan 02, 2018 10:45 AM2018-01-02 15:45:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:23 AM EST2018-01-03 13:23:47 GMT
    Code Purple shelters are now open in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC file)Code Purple shelters are now open in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC file)

    Click on "more" for a list of cold weather shelters on Delmarva.

    More

    Click on "more" for a list of cold weather shelters on Delmarva.

    More

  • Ex-Airman Faces Sentencing for Child Sex Abuse

    Ex-airman Faces Sentencing for Child Sex Abuse

    Jan 03, 2018 7:48 AM2018-01-03 12:48:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:07 AM EST2018-01-03 13:07:44 GMT
    Akeem BeazerAkeem Beazer
    A former Dover Air Force Base airman is facing sentencing after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a teenage runaway.More
    A former Dover Air Force Base airman is facing sentencing after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a teenage runaway.More

  • Maryland SHA Uses Brine Ahead of Snow Storm

    Maryland SHA Uses Brine to Ahead of Snow Storm

    Jan 02, 2018 10:47 PM2018-01-03 03:47:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:07 AM EST2018-01-03 13:07:40 GMT
    Maryland State Highway Administration makes up to 16,000 gallons of brine at a time.Maryland State Highway Administration makes up to 16,000 gallons of brine at a time.
    The Maryland State Highway Administration was making brine, a salt and water solution, all day Tuesday ahead of the week's expected snowfall.More
    The Maryland State Highway Administration was making brine, a salt and water solution, all day Tuesday ahead of the week's expected snowfall. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:25 AM EST2018-01-03 09:25:13 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOST OF DELMARVA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY. 

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOST OF DELMARVA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY. 

    More

  • Lewes Woman Arrested for 5th DUI and Drug Charges

    Lewes Woman Charged with 5th DUI and Drug Charges

    Jan 02, 2018 9:35 PM2018-01-03 02:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 7:45 AM EST2018-01-03 12:45:44 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police say troopers arrested a Lewes woman Tuesday after they saw her run a red light and later discovered she was in possession of crack cocaine.More
    Delaware State Police say troopers arrested a Lewes woman Tuesday after they saw her run a red light and later discovered she was in possession of crack cocaine. More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest of Cambridge Man

    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest of Cambridge Man

    Jan 02, 2018 8:51 PM2018-01-03 01:51:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 7:40 AM EST2018-01-03 12:40:51 GMT
    Courtesy of the Dorchester Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Dorchester Sheriff's Office
    The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a Cambridge man Thursday on drug-related charges after his suspicious behavior led to deputies pulling him over for a traffic stop.More
    The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a Cambridge man Thursday on drug-related charges after his suspicious behavior led to deputies pulling him over for a traffic stop. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices