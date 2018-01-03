Ocean City Winter Storm Plan in Effect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Winter Storm Plan in Effect

Posted: Jan 03, 2018 11:37 AM Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is under a Winter Storm Warning, beginning in the afternoon hours Wednesday, Jan. 3, until 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.  According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., Ocean City will experience snow and moderate wind gusts. 

Snowfall accumulations are expected to reach between 4 to 8 inches, with winds averaging 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts reaching 45 miles per hour.  Due to the combination of snow, gusty winds and very cold temperatures, hazardous driving conditions are likely tonight and Thursday. Travel is strongly discouraged late tonight and during the storm tomorrow morning.

The Town of Ocean City’s Winter Storm Plan is in effect and emergency management personnel are continuing to monitor the storm.  Crews have started to pre-treat roadways and will begin plowing when the snow accumulates.

As temperatures continue to drop and conditions of the bay change, the Ocean City Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors about the dangers of ice.  While winter can be an exciting time of year for the outdoors type, a frozen body of water has inherent dangers which can occur regardless of how strong and thick the ice appears.

The OCFD is reminding citizens that ice on the bay, ponds, lakes and lagoons is unsafe and children, especially, should stay off of them.

If you are unsure if a frozen area of the bay, pond or lake is safe, contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, 1-877-620-8DNR before allowing any activity to take place on the ice. For tips on staying safe during winter storms and cold weather, visit:https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather.  

