Family Pet Killed in Somerset County House Fire

WESTOVER, Md.- A heat pump system is being blamed for a house fire in Somerset County, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

The one-story wood frame home on Halls Creek Road caught fire a little before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Fairmont Fire Department were able to control the fire in about 55 minutes, fire officials said.

According to fire officials, it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, and a family pet was killed in the fire.