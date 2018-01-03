DelDOT Preps for Winter Storm



DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation says its crews in Kent and Sussex counties were brining the primary roads Wednesday, and will continue to monitor weather conditions statewide as the winter storm approaches. New Castle County primary roads have already been pre-treated.

A winter storm advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday for central and northern Delaware with a winter storm warning for southern Delaware in effect for Thursday, Jan. 4.

At this time, motorists may anticipate snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches with the higher amounts in southern Delaware. With the forecasted gusty winds, DelDOT anticipates drifting snow which will greatly impact visibility and road conditions and slow snow removal operations. Motorists should use caution when driving on bridges, ramps, and overpasses that may have ice and slippery conditions.

After the primary roads are passable, DelDOT’s crews will move to the secondary roads. DelDOT said crews may also return to the primary roads even after operations have started on secondary roads due to the changing of weather conditions.

During snow storms, DelDOT’s snow plow tracker will be activated and the public can use the DelDOT app or https://www.deldot.gov/ to track the real-time position of DelDOT’s snowplows and see live conditions via the more than 100 traffic cameras positioned across the state.