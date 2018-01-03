Worcester Co. Emergency Services Urges Residents to Prepare for - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Worcester Co. Emergency Services Urges Residents to Prepare for Winter Storm

Posted: Jan 03, 2018 3:15 PM Updated:

SNOW HILL, Md.- The National Weather Service is calling for 4-8 inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 50 mph, with prolonged freezing temperatures, beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday for the Lower Eastern Shore.

The heaviest periods of snow accumulations are expected to take place Wednesday through Thursday afternoon, with winds beginning Wednesday night and lasting through Thursday. Power outages due to wind and downed trees are possible with this storm.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Worcester County Emergency Services urge residents to take the following precautions:

  • Secure all loose outdoor objects around homes and businesses.
  • Stay off the roads once roadway conditions deteriorate.
  • Those who must venture onto area roadways should exercise extreme caution, as slick conditions, periods of low visibility, and possible downed power lines and trees will make driving hazardous.
  • Protect pets from the elements by bringing them indoors. If that is not possible, provide a covered shelter with insulated bedding, like pine or cedar shavings, rather than clothing which holds moisture. Provide access to unfrozen water. Visit Worcester County Animal Control on Facebook to learn more about how to protect pets this winter.
  • Pipes and utility meters can freeze when the temperature remains below 25 degrees for extended periods of time. Let a thin stream of cold water run from a faucet. The stream should be a continuous flow, about the thickness of a pencil lead. 
  • Portable/temporary heat sources should be used per manufacturer’s recommendations, and by keeping all combustibles at least 3 feet away from any heat(er) source. Portable generators should never be operated inside a structure, including an attached garage.

WCES cautions that hypothermia can occur quickly when exposed to low temperatures. Bundle up if headed outdoors. If you must venture outdoors during freezing conditions, wear layers of lightweight clothing that can be added to or removed as needed, and protect extremities by wearing gloves and hats.

