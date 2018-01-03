Del. Police Searching for Wanted Sex Offender

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a wanted child sex offender.

Police said Russell A. Griffin, 41, of Harrington, who is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, is wanted for violation of probation and failure to re-register as a sex offender. He is known to frequent the Milford and Lincoln areas, investigators said.

According to the Delaware Sex Offender Registry, Griffin is a Tier 2 (moderate risk) sex offender who was convicted in 2004 of third-degree rape of a child between the ages of 12 and 15.

Anyone with information on Griffin's whereabouts is asked to call Detective M. Bailey at 302-741-8082. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.