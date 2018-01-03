Homeowners Take Precautions to Prevent Pipes from Freezing

Salisbury, Md.- Homeowners across the peninsula are taking precautions for their pipes amid the sub-freezing temperatures. Especially as the harsh winter weather continues, more people are expected to be experience frozen or broken pipes.

One homeowner in Delmar noticed she had no running water in her home, and that's when she knew something needed to be done.

"We have no idea why it's frozen because it's on an inside wall. So now we still have a heater on the pipes and all the cabinets doors are open. And with the weather going to be what it is this week, we're just praying it doesn't happen again," Theresa Lewers said.

After calling a professional, Lewers said someone will be coming out to check the crawl space and see if the attic is insulated.

Meanwhile in other crawl spaces around Delmarva, plumbers are completing as many jobs as they can before the expected snow storm arrives.

Owner of Hancock and Sons Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, Leif Hancock, said the phones have been ringing non-stop for the past several days and he doesn't expect them to be slowing down anytime soon.

Some tips he mentions to making sure your pipes don't freeze are making sure your vents are closed to your crawl space, your crawl space door itself is closed, as well as disconnecting your hose from the hose bib.

"I've seen people in crawl spaces with hairdryers, heaters, and all kinds of things. I highly recommend calling a licensed, trained professional," Hancock said.

Hancock also advises against letting your water trickle in order to prevent freezing.

"That causes a burden on your septic tank and your drain field. It could cost you more money down the road by having to do those repairs," he said.