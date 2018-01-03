Reporting Deadline Nears for Delaware Panel Eyeing Pot Legalization

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Uncertainty about the ramifications of legalizing recreational marijuana use in Delaware continues to dog lawmakers as the reporting deadline nears for a panel studying issues surrounding legalization issues.

Democratic Rep. Helene Keeley of Wilmington, a panel co-chair and chief sponsor of a legalization bill that stalled in the General Assembly last year, said Wednesday that concerns about pot smokers driving under the influence remains a major topic of discussion for lawmakers and law enforcement officials.

Business interests, meanwhile, remain concerned about workplace safety and the ability of employers to prohibit pot smoking by employees.

The task force is expected to issue its report and recommendations by late February, but it's still uncertain whether any revised legalization bill could gain the required super-majority to pass the General Assembly.