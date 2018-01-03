Cape May-Lewes Ferry Service Suspended Thursday

CAPE MAY, NJ- The Cape May-Lewes Ferry will be closed Thursday, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

The suspension is due to significant ice acculumulations in the Cape May canal and high winds expected from the coming storm, officials said.

“With the approaching winter storm, these conditions are expected to worsen over the next few days, Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke said. "We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and will be providing service updates on a daily basis on both our website and social media venues.”

Travelers who plan to use the ferry are urged to call the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Guest Services Center at 800-64-FERRY (800-643-3779). Additionally, travelers can get information of the ferry's website or Facebook and Twitter accounts.