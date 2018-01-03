New Rehoboth Elementary Construction to Start Soon

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The City of Rehoboth Beach will be home to a brand new elementary school in the near future.

Construction bids for the new Rehoboth Elementary School will be opened on Tuesday January 9th. The Cape Henlopen School District's Director of Capital Projects Brian Bassett says if they get school board approval quickly, construction could begin at the end of this month.

The new school will be constructed on the property of the existing structure. Despite the latter's demolition, Bassett says it will have a special place in the new school.

"We are going to re-use the bricks for a sidewalk pavers and engrave them with alumni names," he tells WBOC. "We are going to re-purpose the gym floor and use it for the alumni history room in the new building. We have lots of ideas to keep the history alive from those old buildings moving into the new one."

Bassett says the new building's theme will be classic Rehoboth, with the flooring looking like the boardwalk and lobby inserts modeled after beach cabanas

"We're just embracing that it's summertime fun and it's Rehoboth Beach," Bassett says. "The colors will be very bright and whimsical. We actually took some inspiration from colors of beach towels, beach cabanas, and umbrellas."

Additionally, the staircase will resemble the World War Two watch towers that run up and down the coast.

The new school will open in the fall of 2019. During construction, the public will still be able to access Turtle Bridge and Silver Lake. Bassett says the new school is also designed to help the community that's supported the school for so long.

"The site work will include basketball, tennis courts, pickleball courts, outdoor pavilions, and outdoor classrooms," he says. "It's going to be great because the community uses that site a lot so we are making sure we incorporate a lot of that."

For more information on the project, visit the district's website.