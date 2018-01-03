Rehoboth Beach Prepares for Blizzard - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach Prepares for Blizzard

Posted: Jan 03, 2018 5:54 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- In light of a blizzard warning, the towns lining Delaware's coast are gearing up for whatever Mother Nature decides to deliver. 

"We've been preparing our trucks with the plows, placing plows in our trucks and getting them serviced and checked out," says Rehoboth Beach Public Works Foreman Larry Hobbs. "We are prepared and ready to roll."

Hobbs says his crew will treat and plow every single road in Rehoboth, beginning with Rehoboth Avenue. 

Before the snow even started to fall, some regional activities were shutting down. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry will be closed Thursday due to significant ice accumulations in the Cape May canal and high winds expected from the coming storm. This newest storm has already packed a punch to the area's only homeless shelter as well, the Immanuel Shelter in Rehoboth. 

"Usually we get an opportunity to slowly build up and this year we've just been hit and hit and hit. It's been so cold," says Board President Janet Idema. "So we are gearing up. We are getting in extra food. We are defrosting food for lunch tomorrow. We are making sure we have enough coffee, enough sugar, enough toilet paper, the basics."

The basics were in high demand at Rehoboth's Weis Market as well. Store Manager Andy Shott says the crowds only picked up as the snowfall's arrival approached. 

"It’s increased tremendously," he tells WBOC. "People are trying to get out before the storm hits.  They’re picking up milk, eggs, and bread."

Shott says demand was so high they got an extra shipment in of those items.

