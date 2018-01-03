Police Investigating Hebron Food Rite Robbery

HEBRON, Md. -- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened at the Food Rite convenient store Monday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a reported robbery located at 100 S. Main Street, where a Food Rite employee said a man came in just after the store clerk opened the shop around 7 a.m. on Monday. Police said the male suspect demanded money from the clerk, pushed the employee and stole several items before running from Food Rite.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said the employee was not injured in the incident. Police describe the suspect as white male, short, stocky to heavyset build, and say he drove off in a dark colored small SUV or crossover-like vehicle, as pictured here.

Anyone with more information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective Oakley at the Wicomico

County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898, or call Crime Solvers at

410-548-1776.