People preparing for the snow storm

POCOMOKE CITY, Md--All day people flocked to the stores to purchase necessities they'll need for tomorrow’s snow storm. Some people have been out shopping since early this morning--making sure they’re ready for tonight’s storm.

Eric Underhill has a backyard full of chopped wood that he brought into his home for tomorrow's snow storm!



Underhill has a wood fireplace and says he doesn't want any surprises when it comes to heating his home.

"Right now, I’m bringing all the fire wood from my wood stacks, I’m putting it in the garbage cans that are behind us and stacking it by the front door,” says Underhill.

People have been on "snow prep" duty! Flocking to stores to get those last minute necessities.



Bill Harris has been answering phone calls non-stop. Harris is the owner of Harris Ace Hardware and says his store has been a madhouse!

Like many other neighbors, Blannie Warrin, isn't looking forward to the snow accumulation--but Warrin says it's important to be ready.



"I got some bread, I got juice, I got lunchmeat, and I got a whole bunch of water. I don't have a choice, so might as well get ready for it,” says Warrin.

Today was the calm before the storm, people getting those last minute items while they can.