Coast Guard Orders Port of Baltimore Closed Ahead of Storm

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A BLIZZARD WARNING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN DELMARVA., AND A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA.More
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A BLIZZARD WARNING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN DELMARVA., AND A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
Snow started falling a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday night and is not expected to stop until around 5 p.m. Thursday, with high winds blowing snow into drifts.More
Snow started falling a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday night and is not expected to stop until around 5 p.m. Thursday, with high winds blowing snow into drifts.More