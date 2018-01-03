Coast Guard Orders Port of Baltimore Closed Ahead of Storm

BALTIMORE (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard won't allow ships to enter the Port of Baltimore because of high winds expected in a winter storm.



The Maryland Department of Transportation says the Coast Guard won't allow ships into the port from 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday morning. Truckers who were scheduled to pick up shipments are urged to make other plans.



Transportation officials say crews pre-treated and salted the public marine terminals on Wednesday. No cruise ships are scheduled to leave from the Port of Baltimore until Sunday.