DELMARVA -- The following counties have snow emergency plans in effect.

The Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack has activated a snow emergency plan, which means: "Prohibited parking on roads and streets designated as snow emergency routes. Once the Snow Emergency Plan has been placed in effect, motorists are required to operate vehicles that are equipped with snow tires as designated by the manufacturer or equipped with chains. The use of snow tires/chains (most cars now use all weather tires, so changing to "snow" tires is unnecessary)."

MSP lists the following as snow emergency routes in Wicomico County: U.S. 50 Business, U.S. 50 Bypass, U.S. 13 Business Alternate, U.S. 13 Bypass and MD Rt. 12.

MSP advises people to only travel when necessary and to drive with extreme caution. MSP also advises that if your vehicle becomes disabled, you need to call the local police for assistance because cars that are left unattended or disabled will be towed, in order to allow for the State Highway Administration equipment to prepare and clear roadways for travel.

MSP at the Princess Anne Barracks in Somerset County employed a snow emergency plan, effective Wednesday at 9 p.m. A parking ban is also in effect on all snow emergency routes in Somerset County.



MSP Berlin Barrack has also implemented a snow emergency plan for Worcester County. WBOC will update as these snow emergency plans are lifted.

In Delaware, DelDot announced that as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, all DelDOT maintenance and operations yards are fully staffed. They said snow plows will be deployed as precipitation begins in the overnight hours.