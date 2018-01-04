Del. Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence for Ex-Death Row Inmate

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware's Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence of a former death row inmate.



The court on Tuesday rejected Adam Norcross' argument that he should not have been sentenced to life imprisonment without probation or parole after the Supreme Court declared Delaware's death penalty law unconstitutional.



Norcross argued that he instead should have been resentenced under a law related to certain serious felonies, but the court said his contentions had no merit.



Norcross was convicted in the 1996 murder of Kenneth Warren of Kenton. Norcross and an accomplice, Ralph Swan, both were sentenced to death for the murder of Warren, who was shot four times in a home invasion robbery.