Declaration of Emergency Issued for Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.- Due to the winter weather event Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver has issue a declaration of emergency that went into effect just before midnight Wednesday.

Vehicles should be equipped with snow tires, all-weather rated radials or chains will be required when operating vehicles on all county roads. Do not park or abandoned vehicles on county roads.

According to Culver, this will facilitate county agencies in mitigating poor road conditions due to the winter storm.





