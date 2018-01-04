DelDOT Issues Winter Storm Update

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation said just after 6 a.m. Thursday that it is fully mobilized for today’s snow event, and more than six inches of accumulation has already been reported in Sussex County.

Due to deteriorating conditions, DART will not operate regular bus services or paratransit in Sussex County; however, services in Kent and New Castle will operate with delays.

Use caution getting to bus stops due to potentially slippery conditions.

Have driveways and sidewalks cleared for your safety and the safety of DART's paratransit operators.

SEPTA Wilmington/Newark line is operating regular service.

State of Delaware offices are closed in all three counties Thursday during regular business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and includes all four DMV locations.