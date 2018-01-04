DelDOT Issues Winter Storm Update - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DelDOT Issues Winter Storm Update

Posted: Jan 04, 2018 6:06 AM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation said just after 6 a.m. Thursday that it is fully mobilized for today’s snow event, and more than six inches of accumulation has already been reported in Sussex County.

Due to deteriorating conditions, DART will not operate regular bus services or paratransit in Sussex County; however, services in Kent and New Castle will operate with delays.

Use caution getting to bus stops due to potentially slippery conditions.

Have driveways and sidewalks cleared for your safety and the safety of DART's paratransit operators.  

SEPTA Wilmington/Newark line is operating regular service.

State of Delaware offices are closed in all three counties Thursday during regular business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and includes all four DMV locations.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Governor Urges Residents to Stay off the Roads

    Maryland Governor Urges Residents to Stay off the Roads

    Jan 04, 2018 1:57 PM2018-01-04 18:57:00 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-01-04 18:57:34 GMT
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference in Ocean City, Md. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: Gov. Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference in Ocean City, Md. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: Gov. Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging residents to continue to stay off the roads after a winter storm dumped snow on the state's Eastern Shore.More
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging residents to continue to stay off the roads after a winter storm dumped snow on the state's Eastern Shore.More

  • Sussex Countians Battle Blizzard Conditions

    Sussex Countians Battle Blizzard Conditions

    Jan 04, 2018 1:00 PM2018-01-04 18:00:00 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-01-04 18:39:34 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- 2018's first blizzard brought hazardous conditions to Sussex County late Wednesday night into Thursday. A number of fire departments reported multiple vehicle strandings, and Governor Carney even issued a Level One Driving Warning, meMore
    The first blizzard of 2018 brought hazardous conditions to Sussex County, Delaware late Wednesday night into Thursday. More

  • Massive Storm Roars into East Coast; Record Cold to Follow

    Huge Swath of US Hit by Winter Storm Bringing, Snow, Cold

    Jan 04, 2018 5:30 AM2018-01-04 10:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-01-04 18:37:48 GMT
    A snow-covered roadway in Georgetown, Delaware is shown Thursday morning during a winter storm. (Photo credit: Tina Steiner)A snow-covered roadway in Georgetown, Delaware is shown Thursday morning during a winter storm. (Photo credit: Tina Steiner)
    A massive winter storm roared into the East Coast on Thursday, dumping as much as 18 inches of snow from the Carolinas to Maine and unleashing hurricane-force winds that closed schools and offices and canceled thousands of flights.More
    A massive winter storm swept from the Carolinas to Maine on Thursday, dumping snow along the coast and bringing strong winds that will usher in possible record-breaking cold.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - BLIZZARD Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - BLIZZARD Warning

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:28 AM EST2018-01-04 16:28:54 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A BLIZZARD WARNING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN DELMARVA., AND A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A BLIZZARD WARNING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN DELMARVA., AND A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA.

    More

  • Updated: More Than a Half a Foot of Snow Hits Southern Delaware

    Delaware State Offices Closed; Driving Warning Issued for Sussex

    Jan 04, 2018 7:44 AM2018-01-04 12:44:00 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:51 AM EST2018-01-04 16:51:18 GMT
    A snow-covered roadway in Georgetown, Delaware. (Photo credit: Tina Steiner)A snow-covered roadway in Georgetown, Delaware. (Photo credit: Tina Steiner)
    State offices were closed throughout Delaware on Thursday as snowfall accumulated quickly from a coastal winter storm. Gov. John Carney also issued a Level 1 driving warning for Sussex County.More
    State offices are closed throughout Delaware as snowfall accumulates quickly from a coastal winter storm. Gov. John Carney also issued a Level 1 driving warning for Sussex County. More

  • Md., Va. Governors Declare States of Emergencies for Eastern Shore

    Md., Va. Governors Declare States of Emergencies for Eastern Shore

    Jan 04, 2018 7:04 AM2018-01-04 12:04:00 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 7:32 AM EST2018-01-04 12:32:38 GMT
    The Pocomoke City Police Department is shown early Thursday morning in this photo taken by Robin Tatterson.The Pocomoke City Police Department is shown early Thursday morning in this photo taken by Robin Tatterson.
    With blizzard conditions on much of Delmarva, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency for the Lower Eastern Shore. And Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has also declared a state of emergency for the Eastern Shore.More
    With blizzard conditions on much of Delmarva, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency for the Lower Eastern Shore. And Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has also declared a state of emergency for the Eastern Shore.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices