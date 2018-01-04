Md., Va. Governors Declare States of Emergencies for Eastern Shore

The Pocomoke City Police Department is shown early Thursday morning in this photo taken by Robin Tatterson.

UNDATED- With blizzard conditions on much of Delmarva, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency for the Lower Eastern Shore. And Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has also declared a state of emergency for the Eastern Shore.

Hogan's declaration is for Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

The executive order will allow the state to efficiently coordinate support and provide additional assistance to those counties.

“I urge all Lower Shore residents – and all Marylanders – to stay warm, stay safe, and avoid unnecessary travel. Freezing temperatures and heavy winds mean increased danger on our roads, even after the snow has stopped falling,” Hogan said. “The state stands ready to offer any and all necessary resources to impacted counties.”

The Hogan administration has directed state agencies to stand ready to respond to the effects of this storm, including the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.

Ankle deep snow and wind gusts approaching 50 mph (80 km/h) covered the Ocean City Boardwalk, which was under a blizzard warning Thursday Parts of Southern Maryland also reported significant snow accumulations. Wind restrictions were put in place Thursday on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The Coast Guard restricted ships from entering the Port of Baltimore.

McAuliffe's declaration for Virginia authorizes state agencies to identify and position resources for quick response anywhere they are needed in Virginia. It does not apply to individuals or private businesses.

The governor also authorized a limited exemption to hours of service for trucks hauling gasoline and heating oil throughout Virginia.

“The bitter cold that continues to plague the Commonwealth will be joined by a potentially significant winter storm which will blast Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck, Eastern Shore and other areas of Eastern Virginia with snowfall and blizzard-like conditions in some communities.” said Governor McAuliffe. “With this forecast in mind, all Virginians should take the necessary precautions now to ensure they are prepared for the travel disruptions, power outages and other threats to health and safety that could arise during this significant weather event.”

No state of emergency has yet been declared for Delaware, although numerous schools and government offices were closed Thursday.