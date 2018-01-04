Updated: More Than a Half a Foot of Snow Hits Southern Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Del. (WBOC/AP)- State offices are closed throughout Delaware as snowfall accumulates quickly from a coastal winter storm. Gov. John Carney also issued a Level 1 driving warning for Sussex County.



The National Weather Service reported Thursday that accumulations reached 8 inches (20 cm) in Stockley in Sussex County, the state's southernmost county. Other high totals were 7 inches (18 cm) in Selbyville and 6.6 inches (17 cm) in Dagsboro.

State offices were closed Thursday in all three Delaware counties, including the state's Department of Motor Vehicles locations.



DART bus service was suspended in Sussex County.

The Level 1 driving warning means the any person operating a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways must exercise extra caution. Driving is not banned, but motorists are encouraged not to operate a motor vehicle unless there is a significant safety, health or business reason to do so.



The Delaware River and Bay Authority has suspended operations for the ferry connecting Lewes, Delaware, to Cape May, New Jersey. The authority cited significant ice accumulation in canals along the Delaware Bay, as well as forecasts for heavy winds.