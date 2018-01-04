Winter Storm Prompts Governor Visit to Maryland's Eastern Shore

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is going to Ocean City to view the worst of the coastal winter storm that has hit the state's Eastern Shore.



Gov. Larry Hogan issued the declaration late Wednesday night for the Lower Shore, including Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.



Snow totals reached almost nine inches (23 cm) near Ocean City and 10 inches in Salisbury, which were under a blizzard warning Thursday.



Hogan canceled his regular schedule and planned Thursday afternoon visits to Ocean City Emergency Management in Ocean City, the State Highway Administration District 1 Office in Salisbury and the Maryland State Police barrack in Easton to monitor emergency management efforts.



Wind restrictions were put in place Thursday on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.



Numerous school systems closed throughout the state, including in Baltimore City, where the teachers' union called for closures after reporting heating issues in numerous schools.