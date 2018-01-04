Fire Causes More Than $1M in Damage to Denton Home

DENTON, Md.- Authorities are searching for the cause of a Wednesday afternoon fire that caused more than $1 million in damage to a home and its contents in Denton.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said that at around 2 p.m. a smoke alarm alerted David Weissert to the fire at his 11,000-square-foot, five bedroom, seven bathroom home located 23629 Willow Pond Road.

The smoke alarm's early notification allowed Weissert to escape without injury. His wife was not home at the time of the fire.

It took 42 firefighters from the Denton Volunteer Fire Company approximately two hours to get the fire under control.

The fire caused an estimated $850,000 in damage to the structure and another $200,000 in damage to its contents.

There were no reported injuries.

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in an indoor swimming pool room. How the fire started remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Deputy State Fire Marshals in the Upper Eastern Shore Office at 410-822-7609.