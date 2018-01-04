Md. Black Caucus Chair Criticizes Judicial Appointment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is criticizing Gov. Larry Hogan's appointment of Worcester County's state's attorney to be a circuit court judge because the prosecutor's office is part of a federal racial discrimination lawsuit.



Del. Cheryl Glenn, the caucus chair, said Thursday the caucus will discuss Beau Oglesby's appointment next week at a meeting. A meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to weather.



Although the lawsuit hasn't been resolved, Glenn says she's surprised the governor would appoint someone whose office has such allegations swirling around it.



The lawsuit says Oglesby used versions of a racial epithet in front of black officers when reviewing letters seized as evidence in a criminal investigation.



Oglesby did not immediately return a call seeking comment.