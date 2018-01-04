Delaware Implements Cold-Weather Shelters for Homeless

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Thursday's winter storm has prompted Delaware to activate a network of cold-weather shelters for the homeless.



The state's three counties all implemented Code Purple provisions, which go into place when temperatures and wind chills drop below 32 degrees.



Many of the shelters throughout the state are operated by churches.



Details on the Code Purple network can be found on the state's Delaware 2-1-1 site.



Thursday's storm struck the Delmarva peninsula squarely. Sussex County, the state's southernmost county, saw the highest snowfall totals, with 6 inches (15 cm) falling on Bethany Beach and 8.5 inches (22cm) recorded in Stockley.