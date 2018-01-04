Sussex Countians Battle Blizzard Conditions - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex Countians Battle Blizzard Conditions

Posted: Jan 04, 2018 1:00 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The first blizzard of 2018 brought hazardous conditions to Sussex County, Delaware late Wednesday night into Thursday.

A number of fire departments reported multiple vehicle strandings, and Gov. John Carney even issued a Level One Driving Warning, meaning any person operating a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways must exercise extra caution. 

In Georgetown, some people were out and about by necessity, such as Michael Starr. He had a court appointment and did not realize it had been canceled Thursday.

"It was kind of unexpected for me," he told WBOC. "I kind of got stuck in a shelter last night and everyone is kind of stuck there too. It's kind of crazy how it just popped up out of nowhere."

The Delaware Department of Transportation was fully staffed Thursday to take on the storm, with numerous plow trucks on the road. Those with the agency asked that anyone who does brave the roads drive with caution.

"There's reduced visibility for our plow truck drivers," said Alastair Probert, DelDOT's South District Engineer. "The safest spot is behind a plow truck instead of in front of it or trying to overtake a plow truck."

For the latest on this storm, follow the WBOC Weather Page. 

