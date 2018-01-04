Maryland Governor Urges Residents to Stay off the Roads

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging residents to continue to stay off the roads after a winter storm dumped snow on the state's Eastern Shore.



Hogan traveled to Ocean City Thursday afternoon. At a news conference, he described seeing cars covered in snowbanks and disabled tractor-trailers on the way to the resort.



Roads might look clear, Hogan says, but they are icy, and high winds will cause snow to drift quickly on cleared roads.



Hogan declared a state of emergency for Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties Wednesday evening.



Snow totals reached almost nine inches (23 cm) near Ocean City and 10 inches (10 cm) in Salisbury, which were under a blizzard warning Thursday.



Numerous school systems closed throughout the state; wind restrictions were in place on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.