Maryland Governor Urges Residents to Stay off the Roads

Posted: Jan 04, 2018 1:57 PM Updated:
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference in Ocean City, Md. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: Gov. Larry Hogan Facebook page) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference in Ocean City, Md. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: Gov. Larry Hogan Facebook page)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging residents to continue to stay off the roads after a winter storm dumped snow on the state's Eastern Shore.

Hogan traveled to Ocean City Thursday afternoon. At a news conference, he described seeing cars covered in snowbanks and disabled tractor-trailers on the way to the resort.

Roads might look clear, Hogan says, but they are icy, and high winds will cause snow to drift quickly on cleared roads.

Hogan declared a state of emergency for Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties Wednesday evening.

Snow totals reached almost nine inches (23 cm) near Ocean City and 10 inches (10 cm) in Salisbury, which were under a blizzard warning Thursday.

Numerous school systems closed throughout the state; wind restrictions were in place on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

  DelDot Road Conditions Update

    DelDot Road Conditions Update

    Jan 04, 2018 11:57 PM
    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:58 PM EST2018-01-05 04:58:00 GMT
    DelDot is working as quickly as possible to clear roadways in Delaware as drivers in Sussex County are advised to stay off the roads completely as they work to clear them.
    DelDot is working as quickly as possible to clear roadways in Delaware as drivers in Sussex County are advised to stay off the roads completely as they work to clear them. More

  First Responders Deal with the Snow Storm

    First Responders Deal with the Snow Storm

    Jan 04, 2018 7:50 PM
    Thursday, January 4 2018 7:50 PM EST2018-01-05 00:50:08 GMT
    All day, first responders have stressed the importance of staying inside! 
    But some people have no choice but to brave the elements--emergency responders have been scrambling to keep people safe!    More
    All day, first responders have stressed the importance of staying inside! 
    But some people have no choice but to brave the elements--emergency responders have been scrambling to keep people safe!     More

  Snow Doesn't Stop People From Staying Busy

    Snow Doesn't Stop People From Staying Busy

    Jan 04, 2018 5:40 PM
    Thursday, January 4 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-01-04 22:40:05 GMT
    Branden Spear and his five year-old son, Oliver, were riding out the storm in more ways than one on Thursday morning.
    Branden Spear and his five year-old son, Oliver, were riding out the storm in more ways than one on Thursday morning.More

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - BLIZZARD Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - BLIZZARD Warning

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:28 AM EST

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A BLIZZARD WARNING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN DELMARVA., AND A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A BLIZZARD WARNING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN DELMARVA., AND A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA.

    More

  • Md., Va. Governors Declare States of Emergencies for Eastern Shore

    Md., Va. Governors Declare States of Emergencies for Eastern Shore

    Jan 04, 2018 7:04 AM
    Thursday, January 4 2018 7:32 AM EST2018-01-04 12:32:38 GMT
    The Pocomoke City Police Department is shown early Thursday morning in this photo taken by Robin Tatterson.The Pocomoke City Police Department is shown early Thursday morning in this photo taken by Robin Tatterson.
    With blizzard conditions on much of Delmarva, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency for the Lower Eastern Shore. And Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has also declared a state of emergency for the Eastern Shore.
    With blizzard conditions on much of Delmarva, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency for the Lower Eastern Shore. And Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has also declared a state of emergency for the Eastern Shore.More

  Updated: More Than a Half a Foot of Snow Hits Southern Delaware

    Delaware State Offices Closed; Driving Warning Issued for Sussex

    Jan 04, 2018 7:44 AM
    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:51 AM EST2018-01-04 16:51:18 GMT
    A snow-covered roadway in Georgetown, Delaware. (Photo credit: Tina Steiner)A snow-covered roadway in Georgetown, Delaware. (Photo credit: Tina Steiner)
    State offices were closed throughout Delaware on Thursday as snowfall accumulated quickly from a coastal winter storm. Gov. John Carney also issued a Level 1 driving warning for Sussex County.
    State offices are closed throughout Delaware as snowfall accumulates quickly from a coastal winter storm. Gov. John Carney also issued a Level 1 driving warning for Sussex County. More
