Snow Doesn't Stop People From Staying Busy

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Branden Spear and his five year-old son, Oliver, were riding out the storm in more ways than one on Thursday morning.

Like the rest of Delmarva, Dorchester County dealt with its fair share of snow.

Snow that Spear and Oliver were pushing out of the way with their ATV.

"We're just going around cleaning the sidewalks, trying to clean the neighborhood, and help everyone out," Spear said.

And driving down Cedar Street, you'll also caught Dashone Johnson, who was braving the storm with plastic bags covering his shoes.

"I didn't want to mess them up. It's a little fashion statement," Johnson said.

It wasn't all just play today though.

Further down the street at Shore Distributors, Branch Manager, Ryan Robinson, was helping customers.

He says frozen weather means frozen pipes and broken heaters too. And, for him, that also means business.

"I live five minutes away, so it's not big deal to come in and people need heat," Robinson said.

The weather may not a big deal for Robinson but can't say the same for others.

He says since opening up, he's seen at least 30 customers buying anything from circuitboards to motors.

"It's been a real busy time, yep," Robinson said.

It's snow not stopping people from pushing on and going about their day.