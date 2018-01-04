Snow Leaves Many Digging Out in Kent County

DOVER, Del. --- Much of Kent County saw a few inches of snow on Thursday as a winter storm battered Delmarva, leaving many people digging out or struggling to get through partially cleared roadways.

In Dover, many snowfall totals reached at least three inches according to the DEOS snow monitoring system. Many major roads got attention from DelDOT plow trucks during the day, though conditions were reported to be worse on some side and neighborhood roads.

One major issue in clearing area roadways was the heavy winds reported in the area, which caused snow to drift back onto area roads.

"Every time you clear a lot, it just blows right back over again. It's going to be a good while before we can finish getting cleaned up," said Jason Goodknight, an area plow truck driver.

In Downtown Dover, Brian Wroten of Felton was clearing and salting sidewalk along Loockerman Street.

"You wanna be very careful where you're walking. You don't want to slip or hurt yourself or anybody else," he said.

Snowfall also obscured in many places where sidewalks ended and roads began.

Joe Geiberson of Dover used a walking stick to help get through the wintery mess on area sidewalks.

"Without the stick I probably would have gone down a couple times," he said. "When you hit a drift, you know it at least."