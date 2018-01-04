Snow Leaves Many Digging Out in Kent County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Snow Leaves Many Digging Out in Kent County

DOVER, Del. --- Much of Kent County saw a few inches of snow on Thursday as a winter storm battered Delmarva, leaving many people digging out or struggling to get through partially cleared roadways.

In Dover, many snowfall totals reached at least three inches according to the DEOS snow monitoring system. Many major roads got attention from DelDOT plow trucks during the day, though conditions were reported to be worse on some side and neighborhood roads.

One major issue in clearing area roadways was the heavy winds reported in the area, which caused snow to drift back onto area roads.

"Every time you clear a lot, it just blows right back over again. It's going to be a good while before we can finish getting cleaned up," said Jason Goodknight, an area plow truck driver.

In Downtown Dover, Brian Wroten of Felton was clearing and salting sidewalk along Loockerman Street.

"You wanna be very careful where you're walking. You don't want to slip or hurt yourself or anybody else," he said.

Snowfall also obscured in many places where sidewalks ended and roads began.

Joe Geiberson of Dover used a walking stick to help get through the wintery mess on area sidewalks.

"Without the stick I probably would have gone down a couple times," he said. "When you hit a drift, you know it at least."

    Draper Media and MTS Broadcasting announced Friday that they have entered into a purchase agreement for WAAI-FM, WTDK-FM, WCEM-FM and WCEM-AM to join the Draper Media broadcasting company.
    Maryland residents may see lower utility bills following the federal tax overhaul.
    Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing 103 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business. One of the stores that will be closing is the Kmart on Tilghman Road in Salisbury, Maryland.

    Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing 103 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business. One of the stores that will be closing is the Kmart on Tilghman Road in Salisbury, Maryland.

    A state of emergency and Level 2 driving restriction remain in effect for Sussex County, Delaware as a result of a winter storm that passed through the region Thursday.
    DelDot is working as quickly as possible to clear roadways in Delaware as drivers in Sussex County are advised to stay off the roads completely as they work to clear them.
    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. 

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. 

