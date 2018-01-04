First Responders Deal with the Snow Storm - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

First Responders Deal with the Snow Storm

Posted: Jan 04, 2018 7:50 PM

SALISBURY, Md--All day, first responders have stressed the importance of staying inside! 

But some people have no choice but to brave the elements--emergency responders have been scrambling to keep people safe! 

Responders and good ole Samaritans were hard at work all day, using their strength to push cars out of the snow! 

Wicomico County's Sheriff Mike Lewis was one of those guys helping drivers. 
He called conditions -- treacherous! 

"We have responded all day long to disable motors, we have responded to wrecks all day long, a state of emergency has been declared by our governor it's absolutely critically important to stay at home," says Sheriff Lewis.

But some workers say--staying in is not an option. 


"I just got off of work and I was going home the funny thing is I was helping someone that got stuck but I got stuck myself. 

Azmat Khan car got stuck on his way home and says he's grateful for the help. 

"It feels wonderful, I feel so much confident now that I can get home safely,” says Khan.


Helping drivers get home safely, this is something first responders say has been their number one priority.

Assistant Chief Bryan Records has been responding to calls nonstop.
He says -- even those big fire trucks are having a hard time on the roads. 

"We had a few times units have gotten stuck, we have difficulty getting into the blocks on the side streets," says Chief Records.  

First responders say snow related accidents, caused some traffic backups.

In many places, deputies guided drivers through the trouble spots. 

A busy day helping others--Thursday was a day many first responders say they would not trade for anything.

