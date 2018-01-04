DelDot Road Conditions Update - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- DelDot is working as quickly as possible to clear roadways in Delaware as drivers in Sussex County are advised to stay off the roads completely as they work to clear them. 

DelDot says with the ongoing State of Emergency and Level 2 Driving Restriction in effect in Sussex County, their first priority is clearing and treating all of the primary roadways in the county before they can plow secondary roads. They say a combination of strong winds, drifting snow and intense cold has made treating the roads a slower process that will take time. DelDot crews are working as quickly as possible to clear roads in the area. 

They also say that salt is ineffective in melting snow and ice on the roads because of how cold it is outside, but that their maintenance crews and operations yards have been fully staffed since Wednesday night. 

It is unclear yet when the Level 2 Driving Restriction will be lifted. The restriction essentially means that no one can drive on Delaware roadways, except for people designated as “essential personnel.” 

Governor John Carney will continue to assess conditions with the help of DEMA, Delaware State Police and DelDot. 

Although Kent and New Castle Counties received less snow, DelDot warns drivers that the high winds and drifting snow are still hazardous and to be very cautious of icy conditions. 

In addition, DelDot says no DART First State bus service will operate on Friday, January 5 with the exception of dialysis paratransit trips.

