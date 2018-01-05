Schools Remain Closed Across Delmarva

UNDATED (AP/WBOC)- Schools across Delmarva remain closed for a second day as residents cope with bitter wind chills while continuing to dig out from a winter storm that paralyzed parts of the East Coast with blizzard-like conditions.



A wind chill advisory was in effect for the entire state through Saturday with National Weather Service forecasters predicting wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero (-26.11 Celsius).



Meanwhile, state transportation officials warned residents of a prolonged post-storm cleanup because of high winds, drifting snow and extremely cold temperatures.

Also on the web: WBOC Closings page