No DART Bus Service in Sussex County Friday

UNDATED- Based on conditions in Sussex County, no DART bus services will operate on Friday, Jan. 5, with the exception of dialysis paratransit trips only.

All services in Kent and New Castle counties will operate with likely delays, according to DART.

Check DartFirstState.com for updates.

DART is advising use caution getting to bus stops due to potentially slippery conditions; have driveways and sidewalks cleared for the safety and the safety of the DART paratransit operator.

SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line is operating a Saturday schedule with enhanced service to Fairplay at Churchmans Crossing and Newark Stations.

See http://www.septa.org/schedules/rail/special/pdf/WIL_1.html

Other useful links:

www.septa.org for SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line

www.ccgov.org/dept_aging/communitytransit.cfm for Cecil Transit Route 1-Glasgow Connection & Route 4-Elkton/Newark

www.amtrak.com