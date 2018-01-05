Maryland Lawmakers May Act Early on Sick Leave, Medical Pot - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Lawmakers May Act Early on Sick Leave, Medical Pot

Posted: Jan 05, 2018 5:10 AM Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland lawmakers are poised to act early in the upcoming legislative session on two high-profile issues: paid sick leave and medical marijuana.

The General Assembly gathers Wednesday. Democrats, who control the assembly, are expected to make a priority of overriding Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of paid sick leave for businesses with 15 or more employees.

The Republican governor is supporting an alternative measure to phase in five days of sick leave for businesses with 25 or more employees in 2020. He says the measure supported by Democrats will hurt businesses.

Democrats say their bill will affect about 700,000. It would take effect 30 days after a veto override.

Lawmakers plan a vote early in the session to expand the number of licenses to grow medical marijuana to include minority-owned businesses.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Draper Media to Acquire MTS Broadcasting Stations

    Draper Media to Acquire MTS Broadcasting Stations

    Jan 05, 2018 9:00 AM2018-01-05 14:00:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 9:25 AM EST2018-01-05 14:25:30 GMT
    Draper Media and MTS Broadcasting announced Friday that they have entered into a purchase agreement for WAAI-FM, WTDK-FM, WCEM-FM and WCEM-AM to join the Draper Media broadcasting company.More
    Draper Media and MTS Broadcasting announced Friday that they have entered into a purchase agreement for WAAI-FM, WTDK-FM, WCEM-FM and WCEM-AM to join the Draper Media broadcasting company.More

  • Md. Utilities Expect to Reduce Rates After Tax-Law Change

    Md. Utilities Expect to Reduce Rates after tax -law change

    Jan 05, 2018 9:23 AM2018-01-05 14:23:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 9:25 AM EST2018-01-05 14:25:14 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Maryland residents may see lower utility bills following the federal tax overhaul.More
    Maryland residents may see lower utility bills following the federal tax overhaul.More

  • Sears to Close More Than 100 Additional Stores

    Sears to Close More Than 100 Additional Stores

    Jan 05, 2018 8:22 AM2018-01-05 13:22:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 8:27 AM EST2018-01-05 13:27:46 GMT
    (Photo: Sears)(Photo: Sears)

    Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing 103 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business. One of the stores that will be closing is the Kmart on Tilghman Road in Salisbury, Maryland.

    More

    Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing 103 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business. One of the stores that will be closing is the Kmart on Tilghman Road in Salisbury, Maryland.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • State of Emergency, Level 2 Driving Restriction Remain in Effect for Sussex County

    State of Emergency, Level 2 Driving Restriction Remain in Effect for Sussex County

    Jan 05, 2018 5:34 AM2018-01-05 10:34:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 5:37 AM EST2018-01-05 10:37:26 GMT
    A snow-covered street in Georgetown, Delaware is shown early Thursday morning. (Photo credit: Tina Steiner)A snow-covered street in Georgetown, Delaware is shown early Thursday morning. (Photo credit: Tina Steiner)
    A state of emergency and Level 2 driving restriction remain in effect for Sussex County, Delaware as a result of a winter storm that passed through the region Thursday.More
    A state of emergency and Level 2 driving restriction remain in effect for Sussex County, Delaware as a result of a winter storm that passed through the region Thursday. More

  • DelDot Road Conditions Update

    DelDot Road Conditions Update

    Jan 04, 2018 11:57 PM2018-01-05 04:57:00 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:58 PM EST2018-01-05 04:58:00 GMT
    DelDot is working as quickly as possible to clear roadways in Delaware as drivers in Sussex County are advised to stay off the roads completely as they work to clear them.More
    DelDot is working as quickly as possible to clear roadways in Delaware as drivers in Sussex County are advised to stay off the roads completely as they work to clear them. More

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Wind Chill Advisory

    Severe Weather Alert - Wind Chill Advisory

    Friday, January 5 2018 9:50 AM EST2018-01-05 14:50:54 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. 

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices