Power Restored to Nearly 2,300 A&N Electric Co-op Customers

TASLEY, Va.- A&N Electric Cooperative is reporting that power has been restored to all of its members who experienced outages associated with Thursday's winter storm that passed through the region. ANEC provides electric service to nearly 35,000 homes, farms and businesses in Accomack and Northampton counties in Virginia and Somerset County, Maryland.

All outages associated with this winter storm were cleared by 9:15 p.m. Thursday, the co-op said. 

Crews worked around the clock to restore power for nearly 2,300 co-op members affected by outages during the storm, officials said. 

“Our crews showed great commitment to our members throughout the entire storm response,” said Brian Charnock, ANEC’s director of operations and construction services. “They worked around the clock in bitter wind and snow to restore power to the Eastern Shore community affected by the winter storm.”

The winter storm brought heavy snow and gusting winds into the area. Snowfall totals reached 12 inches in some areas but gusting winds caused snow drifts that reached as tall as 3 feet. Snow drifting on secondary roads proved to be an issue that hampered the cooperative’s outage response.

For those few remaining members who have previously reported their outage, but have not yet been restored, report your outage again by using A&N's SmartHub app or by calling 1-800-431-2632.

Due to the hazardous road conditions the A&N Electric Cooperative Tasley office will be closed Friday, but its Operations Center will remain open.

ANEC provides electric service to nearly 35,000 homes, farms and businesses in Accomack and Northampton Counties in Virginia and Somerset County, Maryland. For more information, visitwww.anec.com 

