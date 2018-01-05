State of Emergency, Level 2 Driving Restriction Remain in Effect for Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A state of emergency and Level 2 driving restriction remain in effect for Sussex County, as a result of a winter storm that passed through the region Thursday.

The state of emergency, which took effect at 2 p.m. Thursday, authorized the Delaware National Guard to assist state and local officials with any necessary response and recovery for this severe winter storm.

The Level 2 Driving Restriction, which took effect at 1 p.m. Thursday, means that no person may operate a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways, except for persons designated as “essential personnel.”

Under Delaware law, the term “essential personnel” means employees or personnel who are necessary (1) to maintain the core functions of government, and (2) to maintain the health and safety of the people of Delaware. The following persons are specifically designated as “essential personnel” under Delaware law:

Operators of snow removal equipment (public and private);

Persons providing public utility services;

Persons providing healthcare services; and

Persons providing food and fuel deliveries.

In addition to the above, employers who fall outside the above categories may apply for a waiverfrom the Level 2 Driving Restriction from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. Waivers will be granted when a significant safety, health or business necessity is shown.

Waivers must be obtained in advance of emergency incidents. No waiver application will be granted within 21 days after receipt of the application for waiver, and applications will not be processed for approval during an emergency period. Employers already granted a waiver by DEMA may also continue to travel if necessary.