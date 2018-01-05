Draper Media to Acquire MTS Broadcasting Stations - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Draper Media to Acquire MTS Broadcasting Stations

Posted: Jan 05, 2018 9:00 AM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- Draper Media and MTS Broadcasting announced Friday that they have entered into a purchase agreement for WAAI-FM, WTDK-FM, WCEM-FM and WCEM-AM to join the Draper Media broadcasting company.

“We’re looking forward to bringing WBOC’s local news, information and weather to the listeners of the Mid-Shore’s top radio stations,” says Craig Jahelka, president of Draper Media. “These four radio stations will help Draper Media reinforce our commitment to serving our family, friends and neighbors here on the Delmarva Peninsula.”

The stations provide listeners with a variety of programming which currently includes a mix of country music, modern hits and classic favorites, as well as public affairs programming and community event information.

“We’re happy that the ownership of these radio stations will remain in the hands of a local family-owned broadcast company with a rich history of serving the people of Delmarva,” said Thomas Mulitz, owner of MTS Broadcasting.

Draper Media consists of WBOC-TV, FOX21, Antenna TV, Telemundo Delmarva, WBOC-FM and WBOC Digital Media based in Salisbury, Maryland, with satellite offices in Dover and Milton, Delaware and a bureau in Cambridge, Maryland.

Greg Guy of Patrick Communications served as the broker representing MTS Broadcasting in this transaction. The transfer of ownership is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Repeat DUI Offender Found Guilty of Pedestrian Death

    Repeat DUI Offender Found Guilty of Pedestrian Death

    Jan 05, 2018 3:38 PM2018-01-05 20:38:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 3:38 PM EST2018-01-05 20:38:14 GMT
    Stanley Faison, 51, found guilty of homicide while driving under the influenced in during last year's "Cruisin' Week." (Photo Credit: State's Attorney's Office)Stanley Faison, 51, found guilty of homicide while driving under the influenced in during last year's "Cruisin' Week." (Photo Credit: State's Attorney's Office)
    SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Worcester State's Attorney's Office says a Waldorf man has been found guilty of homicide while driving under the influenced in during last year's "Cruisin' Week."More
    SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Worcester State's Attorney's Office says a Waldorf man has been found guilty of homicide while driving under the influenced in during last year's "Cruisin' Week."More

  • WBOC Acquires Mid-Shore's Top Radio Stations

    WBOC Acquires Mid-Shore's Top Radio Stations

    Jan 05, 2018 3:04 PM2018-01-05 20:04:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 3:04 PM EST2018-01-05 20:04:31 GMT
    Listen up to all those on the mid-shore - your local radio stations WAAI-FM, WTDK-FM, WCEM-FM and WCEM AM - all operating under MTS Broadcasting - are now part of the WBOC family.More
    Listen up to all those on the mid-shore - your local radio stations WAAI-FM, WTDK-FM, WCEM-FM and WCEM AM - all operating under MTS Broadcasting - are now part of the WBOC family.More

  • Delaware Governor Ends Driving Restrictions for Sussex County

    Delaware Governor Ends Driving Restrictions for Sussex County

    Jan 05, 2018 5:34 AM2018-01-05 10:34:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-05 17:19:36 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Gov. John Carney has ended driving restrictions he ordered for Sussex County, Delaware but a state of emergency remains in effect there.More
    Gov. John Carney has ended driving restrictions he ordered for Sussex County, Delaware but a state of emergency remains in effect there.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Governor Ends Driving Restrictions for Sussex County

    Delaware Governor Ends Driving Restrictions for Sussex County

    Jan 05, 2018 5:34 AM2018-01-05 10:34:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-05 17:19:36 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Gov. John Carney has ended driving restrictions he ordered for Sussex County, Delaware but a state of emergency remains in effect there.More
    Gov. John Carney has ended driving restrictions he ordered for Sussex County, Delaware but a state of emergency remains in effect there.More

  • DelDot Road Conditions Update

    DelDot Road Conditions Update

    Jan 04, 2018 11:57 PM2018-01-05 04:57:00 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:58 PM EST2018-01-05 04:58:00 GMT
    DelDot is working as quickly as possible to clear roadways in Delaware as drivers in Sussex County are advised to stay off the roads completely as they work to clear them.More
    DelDot is working as quickly as possible to clear roadways in Delaware as drivers in Sussex County are advised to stay off the roads completely as they work to clear them. More

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Wind Chill Advisory

    Severe Weather Alert - Wind Chill Advisory

    Friday, January 5 2018 9:50 AM EST2018-01-05 14:50:54 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. 

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices