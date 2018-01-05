Draper Media to Acquire MTS Broadcasting Stations

SALISBURY, Md.- Draper Media and MTS Broadcasting announced Friday that they have entered into a purchase agreement for WAAI-FM, WTDK-FM, WCEM-FM and WCEM-AM to join the Draper Media broadcasting company.

“We’re looking forward to bringing WBOC’s local news, information and weather to the listeners of the Mid-Shore’s top radio stations,” says Craig Jahelka, president of Draper Media. “These four radio stations will help Draper Media reinforce our commitment to serving our family, friends and neighbors here on the Delmarva Peninsula.”

The stations provide listeners with a variety of programming which currently includes a mix of country music, modern hits and classic favorites, as well as public affairs programming and community event information.



“We’re happy that the ownership of these radio stations will remain in the hands of a local family-owned broadcast company with a rich history of serving the people of Delmarva,” said Thomas Mulitz, owner of MTS Broadcasting.

Draper Media consists of WBOC-TV, FOX21, Antenna TV, Telemundo Delmarva, WBOC-FM and WBOC Digital Media based in Salisbury, Maryland, with satellite offices in Dover and Milton, Delaware and a bureau in Cambridge, Maryland.

Greg Guy of Patrick Communications served as the broker representing MTS Broadcasting in this transaction. The transfer of ownership is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission.