Md. Utilities Expect to Reduce Rates after tax -law change

Md. Utilities Expect to Reduce Rates After Tax-Law Change

Posted: Jan 05, 2018 9:23 AM Updated:
BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- Maryland residents may see lower utility bills following the federal tax overhaul.

Utility providers BGE, Pepco and Delmarva Power said Friday they will file requests with the Maryland Public Service Commission to reduce their utility rates.

The companies all benefit from the cut in corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 21 percent.

BGE estimated that it will be able to pass $82 million in tax savings on to its customers. If its proposal is accepted by the Public Service Commission, the average BGE customer would see a reduction of $2.31 on their monthly electric bill. If customers receive gas and electric service, the monthly reduction would be $4.27, effective in February.

Pepco and Delmarva Power said the tax savings would benefit more than 770,000 of their Maryland customers but did not specify exactly how much the average customer would save on their monthly electric bill. 

