Maya Cummings Withdraws From Maryland Governor's Race - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maya Cummings Withdraws From Maryland Governor's Race

Posted: Jan 05, 2018 12:13 PM Updated:
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings (Nate Pesce/Rockeymoore Cummings campaign) Maya Rockeymoore Cummings (Nate Pesce/Rockeymoore Cummings campaign)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings suspended her campaign for Maryland governor Friday, citing "personal considerations."

Cummings, the wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, has a political background in Washington, though she had never run for office.

"Making a positive and direct contribution to the state of Maryland and to our nation was my greatest motivating factor for stepping into the public arena," Cumming said in a statement. "Unfortunately, due to personal considerations, I am suspending my bid for governor of Maryland."

Cummings entered the race in October, declaring that Maryland is "punching below its fighting weight." She said too many families are struggling economically and public schools don't have enough resources. She also cited escalating violent crime.

"I thank all of the people across the country who have supported my campaign and those whom I have met on the campaign trail who also fervently believe that we can and must do better for the people of Maryland," she said in her statement.

Her announcement narrows the crowded Maryland Democratic primary for governor from eight to seven candidates. They include Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker and former NAACP president Ben Jealous. State Sen. Richard Madaleno and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz also are candidates as well as Krishanti Vignarajah, a former policy aide to Michelle Obama, and attorney Jim Shea and businessman Alec Ross.

In a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, they are vying to run against popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is seeking to become the first Republican governor to be re-elected in Maryland since 1954.

The primary is June 26.

Cummings is president and CEO of Global Policy Solutions, a Washington-based consulting firm she founded in 2005. She served as a congressional aide and as chief of staff to New York Rep. Charles Rangel. She also worked for the National Urban League and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Kmart Set to Close Closing in Wicomico County

    Kmart Set to Close Closing in Wicomico County

    Jan 06, 2018 12:44 AM2018-01-06 05:44:00 GMT
    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-01-06 05:45:47 GMT
    KMART (G PIC)KMART (G PIC)
    SALISBURY, Md. - It's official, Salisbury is months away from loosing another department store. Sears Holdings announced Thursday that the Kmart at Business Route 50 and Tilghman Road will be among the 64 sites it is closing this spring.More
    SALISBURY, Md. - It's official, Salisbury is months away from loosing another department store. Sears Holdings announced Thursday that the Kmart at Business Route 50 and Tilghman Road will be among the 64 sites it is closing this spring.More

  • Good Samaritans Spend Friday Night Helping Those Stuck in Snow

    Good Samaritans Spend Friday Night Helping Those Stuck in Snow

    Jan 05, 2018 10:21 PM2018-01-06 03:21:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 10:21 PM EST2018-01-06 03:21:45 GMT
    FRUITLAND, Md.- Officials are cautioning drivers who don't have four-wheel drive not to venture on secondary roads following the blizzard this week. Neighborhoods are often the last to get plowed after snow events and those like Jordan Marshall experienceMore
    Officials are cautioning drivers who don't have four-wheel drive not to venture on secondary roads following the blizzard this week. More

  • Officials Urge Pet Owners to Keep Animals Inside

    Officials Urge Pet Owners to Keep Animals Inside

    Jan 05, 2018 10:08 PM2018-01-06 03:08:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 10:08 PM EST2018-01-06 03:08:38 GMT
    The Delaware Division of Public Health's Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) is urging pet owners to keep their pets indoors during these dangerously cold temperatures.More
    The Delaware Division of Public Health's Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) is urging pet owners to keep their pets indoors during these dangerously cold temperatures. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Wind Chill Advisory

    Severe Weather Alert - Wind Chill Advisory

    Saturday, January 6 2018 4:23 AM EST2018-01-06 09:23:57 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. 

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. 

    More

  • Delaware Governor Ends Driving Restrictions for Sussex County

    Delaware Governor Ends Driving Restrictions for Sussex County

    Jan 05, 2018 5:34 AM2018-01-05 10:34:00 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-05 17:19:36 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Gov. John Carney has ended driving restrictions he ordered for Sussex County, Delaware but a state of emergency remains in effect there.More
    Gov. John Carney has ended driving restrictions he ordered for Sussex County, Delaware but a state of emergency remains in effect there.More

  • DelDot Road Conditions Update

    DelDot Road Conditions Update

    Jan 04, 2018 11:57 PM2018-01-05 04:57:00 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:58 PM EST2018-01-05 04:58:00 GMT
    DelDot is working as quickly as possible to clear roadways in Delaware as drivers in Sussex County are advised to stay off the roads completely as they work to clear them.More
    DelDot is working as quickly as possible to clear roadways in Delaware as drivers in Sussex County are advised to stay off the roads completely as they work to clear them. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Good Samaritans Spend Friday Night Helping Those Stuck in Snow

    Good Samaritans Spend Friday Night Helping Those Stuck in Snow

    Neighborhoods are often the last to get plowed after snow events and those like Jordan Marshall experienced getting stuck first-hand on Thursday night.

    He says the lack of help was something he remembered. Marshall and his friend decided to offer help to those in need on Friday night. Marshall said they were bored and figured they would pay it forward.

    More

    Neighborhoods are often the last to get plowed after snow events and those like Jordan Marshall experienced getting stuck first-hand on Thursday night.

    He says the lack of help was something he remembered. Marshall and his friend decided to offer help to those in need on Friday night. Marshall said they were bored and figured they would pay it forward.

    More

  • Snowed in

    Snowed in

    It's been a busy day for Berlin resident, Heath Baker. He was out all day plowing snow off the ground. His mission is to clear as many driveways for his neighbors as possible.

    More

    It's been a busy day for Berlin resident, Heath Baker. He was out all day plowing snow off the ground. His mission is to clear as many driveways for his neighbors as possible.

    More

  • People in Milford Digging Out in Bitter Cold

    People in Milford Digging Out in Bitter Cold

    Even before driving restrictions on Sussex County were lifted, Garrett Jenkins of Milford was out in front of his house with a shovel.

    More

    Even before driving restrictions on Sussex County were lifted, Garrett Jenkins of Milford was out in front of his house with a shovel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices