Maya Cummings Withdraws From Maryland Governor's Race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings suspended her campaign for Maryland governor Friday, citing "personal considerations."



Cummings, the wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, has a political background in Washington, though she had never run for office.



"Making a positive and direct contribution to the state of Maryland and to our nation was my greatest motivating factor for stepping into the public arena," Cumming said in a statement. "Unfortunately, due to personal considerations, I am suspending my bid for governor of Maryland."



Cummings entered the race in October, declaring that Maryland is "punching below its fighting weight." She said too many families are struggling economically and public schools don't have enough resources. She also cited escalating violent crime.



"I thank all of the people across the country who have supported my campaign and those whom I have met on the campaign trail who also fervently believe that we can and must do better for the people of Maryland," she said in her statement.



Her announcement narrows the crowded Maryland Democratic primary for governor from eight to seven candidates. They include Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker and former NAACP president Ben Jealous. State Sen. Richard Madaleno and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz also are candidates as well as Krishanti Vignarajah, a former policy aide to Michelle Obama, and attorney Jim Shea and businessman Alec Ross.



In a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, they are vying to run against popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is seeking to become the first Republican governor to be re-elected in Maryland since 1954.



The primary is June 26.



Cummings is president and CEO of Global Policy Solutions, a Washington-based consulting firm she founded in 2005. She served as a congressional aide and as chief of staff to New York Rep. Charles Rangel. She also worked for the National Urban League and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.