Assateague Coastal Trust Opposes Trump Administration's Offshore Drilling Plan

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING.
Neighborhoods are often the last to get plowed after snow events and those like Jordan Marshall experienced getting stuck first-hand on Thursday night.
He says the lack of help was something he remembered. Marshall and his friend decided to offer help to those in need on Friday night. Marshall said they were bored and figured they would pay it forward.
It's been a busy day for Berlin resident, Heath Baker. He was out all day plowing snow off the ground. His mission is to clear as many driveways for his neighbors as possible.
Even before driving restrictions on Sussex County were lifted, Garrett Jenkins of Milford was out in front of his house with a shovel.
