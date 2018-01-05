WBOC Acquires Mid-Shore's Top Radio Stations

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Listen up to all those on the mid-shore - your local radio stations WAAI-FM, WTDK-FM, WCEM-FM and WCEM AM - all operating under MTS Broadcasting - are now part of the WBOC family.

The sale was announced Friday and Draper Media President, Craig Jahelka, says listeners can expect more news and entertainment.

"I think you'll see a combining of the two companies, a real synergy, to really serve the people of Delmarva," Jahelka said.

It's a combo that, according to MTS Broadcasting General Manager, Troy Hill, has happened before.

"At one particular time, WBOC supplied us with our news and also weather and sports, so we are kind of semi-familiar with the capabilites of Delmarva's News Leader already," Hill said.

Hill says for listeners, there will be more content and, for his staff, more toys. He says new equipment is soon on its way.

"Let's get the ball rolling!" Hill said.

Right now, Draper Media is awaiting FCC approval, which should occur by March.

