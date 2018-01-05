Repeat DUI Offender Found Guilty of Pedestrian Death - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Repeat DUI Offender Found Guilty of Pedestrian Death

Posted: Jan 05, 2018 3:38 PM
Stanley Faison, 51, found guilty of homicide while driving under the influenced in during last year's "Cruisin' Week." (Photo Credit: State's Attorney's Office) Stanley Faison, 51, found guilty of homicide while driving under the influenced in during last year's "Cruisin' Week." (Photo Credit: State's Attorney's Office)

SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Worcester State's Attorney's Office says a Waldorf man has been found guilty of homicide while driving under the influenced in during last year's "Cruisin' Week."

According to witness testimonies given to police, J.R. Ednie, 23, of Manassas, VA was attempting to cross 45th street and Coastal Highway around 2:00 am on May 21st when witnesses say Stanley Faison, 51, struck Ednie in the second land with his 1972 Chevrolet Impala. Witnesses recall the crash sent Ednie's body over 151ft from the scene of the crash. Ednie later died of his injuries. 

During trial, testifying officers said Faison was drinking and had "blood shot glassy eyes, slurred, and mubled speech and the strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and person" when they arrested him. Police report Faison took a breath sample and blew a breath alcohol content of .12, above the legal limit of .08 in Maryland. OCPD also testified saying Faison was driving above the 35 posted speed limit. After a two-day jury trial, Faison was found guilty.

The mother and father of J.R. Ednie released a statement following the trial, “ My family and I would like to start with thanking the State’s prosecutor, Bill McDermott for all of his hard work, time and attention to detail, along with victim witness coordinator, Chris Sharp, who was very kind to our family. Bill was amazing and sharp with the entire crime as if I were present when it happened. We’d also extend our thanks to Detective Karsnitz, the forensic expert, it would not have been possible without you. Truly, thank you. To all our friends and family for the support and prayers along the way. This has not been easy, it was the most grueling two full days in court we have ever had to experience. Although you could say justice is being served, we pray to get the chance to see JR again. In our eyes justice can never and will never be served. He did not deserve what happened to him, he was a young man that had his life taken from him in a matter of minutes. We are happy to see this should not happen to any other family because this man will be behind bars. No one, no parent, no sisters should have to go through the living nightmare we have every single day, to have to bury your child or brother. It is not the way life is supposed to happen and we pray no one has to experience this. Thank you to the jury for your time and for confirming this with a guilty verdict of all seven counts”.

27 days before the crash, Faison guilty of driving under the Influence in Hennepin County, Minnesota. Before that offense he was convicted in 2011 of driving while impaired in Hoke County, North Carolina. 

A sentencing date has not been set for Faison in Worcester County.

 

