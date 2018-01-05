Delaware Governor Carney Ends State of Emergency in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, MD. -- Delaware Governor John Carney has cancelled the State of Emergency in Sussex County Friday night, but he still urges drivers to use caution on the roadways.

A State of Emergency essentially means that people are not necessarily restricted from driving in these areas, but that it empowers the governor to have all emergency resources, including the National Guard, ready and available if necessary.

His office says that a wind chill advisory remains in effect across the entire state of Delaware until Sunday, January 7 at 10 a.m., and many code purple shelters will remain open through the weekend.