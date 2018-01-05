SALISBURY, Md--It's been a busy day for Berlin resident, Heath Baker. He was out all day plowing snow off the ground. His mission is to clear as many driveways for his neighbors as possible.



"It makes me feel good, i like to do a good deed everyday, we just take care of everybody's driveway here, locally, and help everyone out if we can,” says Baker.



Berlin can use a lot more good Samaritans like Baker. The town is still snowed in.

It's hard to get around and for some -- it's hard to even get started.

Cars buried in snow -- still a common sight.



"It's a little inconvenient too especially for a lot of people that are older or disabled, can't get out, it's hard,” says Davis.



The bitter cold temperatures are making things even harder.

Mike Leydon lives in Berlin and says he can't park in his driveway because his water main broke--forcing him to park his car a few blocks away from his home.



"One of the girls from the water department knocked on the door and said the waterman broke and we have to shut the water off and dig up the road and probably the sidewalks,” says Leydon.



Berlin's town manager, Laura Allen tells WBOC their snow plows have been out since the height of the storm.



Allen says those snow plows will go out Sunday as needed.